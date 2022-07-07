Enjoy Your Backyard More With This Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill In It

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

One of the many joys that comes to be when the summer rolls around is that we can just kick back and relax in the backyard. Be it day or night, you can enjoy the outdoors without a care in the world. And your backyard excursions can be even more enjoyable with this Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill in your life.

Being that the Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill is meant to make any guy’s life outdoors more enjoyable, it only makes sense that it comes from Huckberry. The outlet that we love to talk about because of the high quality of craft that makes up every item in the store.

The Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill is going to make your backyard more enjoyable because the high-quality solid steel design makes lighting a fire in the yard as easy as can be. Throw some wood or some coal in the pit and light it up and let the fire roar all night long. This should be with you for a lifetime of use.

Even better is that you can also grill with this bad boy too. The grill gate is adjustable so you can alter how hot the cook is. It comes with one-half grate and you can buy a second one to use at the same time to make even more goodies when you’re hanging out in the yard this summer.

Having the Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill in the backyard is gonna make the summer so much more fun. It can even be broken down to throw in the car for a trip to the beach. All you gotta do is head on over to Huckberry and pick one up right now before the summer gets away from you.

Get It: Pick up the Barebones Cowboy Firepit Grill ($400) at Huckberry

