Enjoy Your Music in Peace With These Bose QuietComfort Headphones

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The commute is never anyone’s favorite part of their day. Especially if you gotta take a train to get to where you need to be. It’s a drag and that is why so many people like to throw on headphones for these trips. And if you’re in the market for a new pair, the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones is what you should be picking up from Amazon right now.

Having the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones in your life is gonna be a real game-changer. Having tried many a Bose item in our day, these are sure to impress anyone who tries them on. Because once you pair them to your device of choice and get them going, you will be enveloped in the music that gets you through the day with a clarity that’ll make it seem like you’re in the recording sessions with said artist.

For one, it can do that because Bose knows how to make crystal clear audio a reality. The sound pumping through these is an art in and of itself. But the real magic lies in how no outside noise will get in and drown out your audio. All in a package that can last for a good long while. Up to 24 hours with a full charge. That’ll give you all the enjoyment you can need on a workday.

There’s no more need to deal with the trip to work with your own thoughts. Drown them out, and the sounds of the rest of the world, with the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones. You will be able to drift off and enjoy the start of your day with audio that seems like it should only be in the hands of recording professionals.

Get It: Pick up the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones ($329) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!