Enjoy Your Peloton Ride With The Help Of These Seat Cushions

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Plenty of folks out there have pelotons in their homes. It’s a great way to stay in shape. Especially in the winter, when it’s too brutal to go outside. But a problem for some folks is how uncomfortable the seat can be for long periods of time. That issue can lead to people not riding as long and hard as they should.

There is a pretty simple solution to that. And that is to simply buy yourself a new seat cushion for the peloton. That way you can sit on it for a long time without feeling any irritation or strain on your backside. And from there, you can go hog wild on that peloton and get right into shape in no time.

This should come as no surprise but there are a lot of options out there for Seat Cushions. So instead of you guys having to scroll through a never-ending list, we have wrangled together 5 of our favorites. That way you can just check them out and make the choice that works best for you.

So if you want to make the peloton experience a more comfortable one, then you need to pick up one of these Seat Cushions we picked for you below. Once installed, you will feel like you’re riding on a cloud.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!