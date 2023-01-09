Enjoy Your Workouts With These Beats Studio Buds in Your Ears

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lots of people are heading back to the gym these days. A New Year sees an increase in people wanting to get back into shape. One of the best ways to help keep you at the gym, focused on the workout at hand, is listening to music. And if you need a new pair of headphones in your life to aid in that regard, the Beats Studio Buds are perfect for gym sessions.

We all know that one of the best brands in the portable audio game is Beats. With the consistently high level of quality in their products, you know that you will get an amazing experience every time you wear them. And with these in your life, you will be blown away by the sumptuous audio that is pumped through them.

One of the big things that make the Beats Studio Buds so ideal for the gym is the small size. They are very compact, which means they won’t get in the way and are easy to bring with you wherever you go. But don’t let that size fool you, as they pack quite the punch in terms of audio. So much so that they help to cancel out the noise of the world around you for a more immersive experience.

An added benefit that the Beats Studio Buds provide to your gym sessions is that they are sweat resistant. Work out really hard with these without worrying about them breaking on you. And with a battery that lasts up to 8 hours (24 thanks to the portable charging case), you are good to go for a good long while.

Having the Beats Studio Buds in your life is gonna be a big game changer. Workout out at the gym is so much more enjoyable when you got crystal clear audio pumping through your ears. All you gotta do is head on over to Amazon right now and pick up a pair. You won’t regret it one bit.

Get It: Pick up the Beats Studio Buds ($100; was $145) at Amazon

Get it!

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Related Links

Men’s Journal Stocking Stuffers Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Under $50 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide

Men’s Journal Picks: Gifts for Him

Men’s Journal Under $25 But Looks More Expensive Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Men 2022

MJ Editors Favorite Products We Reviewed Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Women 2022

The Best Splurge Worthy Fitness Gifts Guide 2022

Gift Guide for People Who Don’t Want Anything 2022

Men’s Journal Gift Guide for Single Men 2022

Gift Guide For Dad’s, Granddad’s, and Husbands 2022

MJ Gift Guide for Moms, Wife’s, and Grandmothers 2022

Men’s Journal Apparel Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Outdoor Enthusiast Gift Guide 2022

Wellness Gifts For Health Conscious Men Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Sentimental Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Fitness Gift Gift Guide 2022

Men’s Journal Last Minute Gift Guide 2022

The Men’s Journal Video Game Gift Guide 2022