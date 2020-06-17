Enter the Phunkshun Wear x Newschoolers Face Mask Design Contest

Phunkshun Wear has been creating some of the best face-coverings for skiers and snowboarders since 2011. And producing them in the heart of the Rocky Mountains. For the past couple of years, they’ve been making our limited edition Newschoolers neck tubes, too. With the summer rolling in, we want to take advantage of the downtime and channel the undeniable talent of our members. So we’re teaming up with Phunkshun again to give you the chance to design the next generation of Newschoolers’ identity concealment offerings.

Not only will you be able to design the new NS neck tube, we also want to see designs for personal hygiene masks designed to help curb the spread of COVID-19. Phunkshun took everything they’d learned from a decade of making snow masks and developed a functional and fashionable mask to meet the recommendations of the CDC. For each mask they sell, they donate a mask to the Colorado Mask Project. These donated face coverings are distributed to essential workers and vulnerable populations so that all Coloradans have access to protective clothing. The designs can be the same for both products or entirely different for the neck tube and face mask. You can enter just one contest or both.

Your designs will be judged by the team here at NS, the Phunkshun staff, and guest judge Trevor Kennison. The winners take home a prize pack including 10 of their winning design/model, a pair of Phunkshun Wear/SPY Collab Goggles, a Phunkshun Wear t-shirt, and other Phunkshun Wear Swag.

Here’s how the contest works:

– Download the design templates here: Neck tube : Face mask

– Create your design(s).

– Upload your work to this thread by the 28th of June:

– Our team of judges will look through the thread in the following days and pick the winners!

