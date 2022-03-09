Essential Carryall Items for the Everyday Warrior

1. G-SHOCK MUDMASTER GWG2000 Get It

It’s no surprise Sarraille used a G-SHOCK during his stint as a special operations soldier, and that he continues to use the storied brand on the daily. “We used G-SHOCKs heavily in the SEAL teams because they were so rugged and could take punishment,” Sarraille says. “We used it diving, skydiving, pretty much every environment because knowing the time is critical to mission success, and we needed something reliable.”

The G-SHOCK MUDMASTER Collection is designed to handle the harshest, toughest environments on Earth. By utilizing materials like carbon for the bezel and case, stainless steel for the buttons, and sapphire glass crystal for the face, these watches truly stand the test of time. Sensors for direction, altitude, pressure, and temperature ensure you’re always in the know.

[$800; gshock.com]

