Essential Carryall Items for the Everyday Warrior

2. Spyderco Military Model Folding Knife

Every guy interested in being prepared for unpredictable situations should stow a knife in his pocket. Sarraille depends on Golden, CO, based Spyderco and its legendary folders. “I’m all about reliability and dependability. Having served in the military, I’ve gone through a number of Spydercos—the most recent one has a CPM s30v steel blade [like the Military Model].”

This high-performance, lightweight locking folder has a matte black blade coating to stop reflections, a large thumb hole for use with gloves, and grippy G-10 handle scales and flared ends to prevent slippage.

[$330; spyderco.com]

