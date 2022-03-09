Essential Carryall Items for the Everyday Warrior

3. Fantom R Wallet Get It

Operations security isn’t just for time on the battlefield, it’s also important to adhere to during everyday life. That’s why Sarraille goes beyond a normal leather or fabric wallet and opts for this ceramic-coated aluminum money stash. It has RFID, or radio-frequency identification tracking, but the novel card fanning action is his favorite feature: “I freaking love this thing. It’s got a little lever that you pull and it quickly folds out your cards.”

Choose among five finishes—walnut, bamboo, leather, and carbon fiber—and the ability to add other attachments like a money clip, coin holder, key holder, and silicone band.

[From $99; fantomwallet.com]

