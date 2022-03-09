Essential Carryall Items for the Everyday Warrior

4. Shokz OpenSwim Bone Conduction Headphones Get It

Being around live fire and exploding ordinance for years can really take a toll on your hearing, and Sarraille’s ears aren’t as sharp as they used to be. So he eschews normal earbuds for bone conduction headphones from Shokz. “These were given to me by a physician assistant who used to be in special operations. They sound is crisp and they even have [the OpenSwim] version you can use while swimming.”

These innovative headphones are a safer way to experience your favorite tunes, audiobooks, or podcasts while engaging in sports and activities because they fully let in ambient sound. They have 4GB of storage on board, can play up to 8 hours of music, and will survive being submerged for 2 hours at 2 meters.

[$150; shokz.com]

