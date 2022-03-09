Essential Carryall Items for the Everyday Warrior

5. Crave PowerPack 2 Get It

These days, with the amount of digital devices most of us carry around, you need to pack a dependable power source that can keep you connected while off the grid or in areas without reliable juice. Sarraille loves the Crave PowerPack because it’s gotten him through tough times in the most inhospitable spots around the globe. “It’ll recharge my laptop and my phone several times. I actually took it to Mount Everest and it lasted me the entire 14 days, even in the extreme temperatures.”

The PowerPack 2 can output 81 watts at max, weighs in at a compact 3 pounds, and can top off almost any laptop with a USB-C charging port. Clocking in at 50,000 mAh, that means it can quickly and fully charge tons of digital sidekicks, like cameras and phones, up to 15 times.

[$255; cravedirect.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!