1. Leitner ACS Forged Rack System

While there’s no shortage of capable cargo racks at reasonable price points, I found Leitner offers the best on the market. Better yet, the brand sells all kinds of bells and whistles tailored specifically for its racks.

I opted for the ACS Forged. These racks are the best you can get. They’re durable and can carry a great deal of cargo, and they look so damn good in the bed of my truck. Not many utility rack companies style their racks to look as good as they perform—this is one area where Leitner goes above and beyond the rest.

This superior rack system features sliding load bars, so you can easily move the rear bar forward to make more room for taller items like dirt bikes. The bars are secured with steel alloy fasteners coated in a tough Zi-Ni coating, and each bolt is precoated with Loctite, so you don’t need to stress about them loosening due to vibration.

Leitner is a brand that prides itself in the overlanding ecosystem it has created, and every product shows strong attention to detail. To really up the cargo space on my track, I equipped my rack with a GearPOD XL and a GearPOD Dual for ultra-secure lockable storage. I also opted for the mountable HydroPOD Shower Kit for pressurized water flow wherever I go.

Paired with a rooftop tent on the top, this system functions almost like a full-on camper shell. Any of the Leitner rack systems is a one-stop-shop for the most customizable adventure rig you can dream up. This brand has it all.

[$1,950; leitnerdesigns.com]

