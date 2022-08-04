2. Roofnest Falcon 2 Get It

When it comes to choosing the perfect rooftop tent to round out your whole outfit, there is no shortage of options out there—but I’d advise against going with a bargain brand. In my opinion, Roofnest is the best in this segment right now. The brand offers something for every type of vehicle, group size, and degree of adventure.

I opted for the Falcon 2, one of the company’s latest designs. This tent is super durable: The outer material uses 100-percent hardshell sandwich (two-layer) construction with insulating foam in between dual honeycomb aluminum sheets. Better yet, it measures only 6.5 inches thick when folded down—less than half the size of many competing tents. Many of the rooftop tents I looked into feature canvas or polyester covers and sat a good six to eight inches thicker on top of a vehicle. While this might not be a dealbreaker for some people, I absolutely love the ultra-thin profile and sturdy stance that the Falcon 2 takes on top of my Leitner racks—you would hardly guess that this is fully loaded rooftop tent (until you notice the handsome Roofnest logo).

Exterior dimensions measure 88 inches by 50 inches, and the interior dimensions are a spacious 86 inches by 48 inches, with plenty of headroom for changing and sitting up toward the front of the tent. The best part? It’s a snap to set up. All you do is unlock the front latches and give a subtle nudge upward to open the whole thing toward the sky.

It also boasts adjustable interior LED light strips—they can be powered all night by a small USB external power source—and hands-down the most comfortable camp mattress I’ve ever used: 2.5-inch-thick true memory foam from edge to edge.

The poly-cotton canvas outer material also has a blackout coating, so you won’t have to wake up as soon as the sun rises. In addition, it has a removable awning for added weather protection, and the telescoping 8.5-foot ladder can be mounted to heavy-duty anchor points for a sturdy, secure feel.

[$3,595; roofnest.com]

