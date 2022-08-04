3. DECKED Drawer System Get It

The DECKED Drawer System is much cooler than I thought it’d be. While I was a bit concerned about losing much of the depth of my truck’s bed, the DECKED system opens up a whole new world of ample lockable storage while still giving truck owners the basic function of their bed. (It sits above the wheel wells to fit flush on all sides, which widens the available flat surface area for larger pieces of gear.)

The Drawer System boasts a 2,000-pound payload on the deck, and 200-pound payload per drawer. It’s built with a galvanized steel skeleton in-molded to HDPE for an unrivaled strength-to-weight ratio of 10 to 1. The whole package is made with recycled American steel and 100-percent recycled HDPE.

The most impressive part to me is ease of access to all my gear. Its sealed bearing drawer wheels roll like a dream, and the rugged handles easily pop the drawers open in a way that feels ultra-secure without compromising on ease-of-use. While this certainly keeps all your gear safe from theft and the elements, it also wins in other areas: I’ve found that many of the storage systems I’ve seen on other friends’ rigs are clumsy, unorganized, and simply not as well built.

DECKED offers a wide range of customizable accessories to make your organizational options nearly limitless. There are Drawerganizers, Piecekeepers, the D-Bag and the D-Box, not to mention the Core Trax for optimal tie-down capability for just about anything you need to haul. Decked is top of the line, and it all pairs seamlessly with the Leitner system.

[$1,449.99; decked.com]

