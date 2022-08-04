4. Firestone Destination M/T2 Tires Get It

One of the most important components when getting out in the wilderness in a vehicle is your tires. Where the rubber meets the road—or dirt or rocks—can make or break any outdoor excursion. I had my Tacoma set up with the finest shoes on the market for what I wanted to do this summer: The Firestone Destination M/T2.

These are some badass tires. As the most aggressive option in the Firestone Destination line, the M/T2 adds a staunch look and maximum traction to any mid-size vehicle. Designed specifically for off-roading, these tires are engineered to handle muddy, slick, snowy, rainy, bumpy, and rocky terrain. When the going gets rough, you can trust the M/T2s.

They boast optimum stone and mud rejection technology along with three-ply sidewall construction for stronger resistance to chips and tears, so you’ll have peace of mind when tackling rugged trails. Better yet, the latest version comes with 20 percent more biting edges than previous iterations for optimal grip in snow, mud, and rain.

Of course, you’ll get a bit more road noise with these tires than with the less aggressive Destination offerings, but I think that’s all part of the experience. These are the tires you need if you’re after some serious adventure.

[Prices vary based on tire size; firestonetire.com]

