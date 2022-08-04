5. Lightforce Venom Professional Edition LED Driving Light Get It

Need some visibility in pitch-black darkness? While your truck’s headlights and high beams might seem like plenty of light for finding your way after dark, I highly recommend looking into some additional illumination for the front of your rig. I recently discoverd the badass Australian company Lightforce, and after trying a pair of its lights, I can confidently say this brand is legit.

The brand makes several lighting options for all types of vehicles and outdoor excursions. I tested the Venom Professional Edition LED Driving Kit, and it’s superb. Not only are these lights ultra-compact, but when working as a pair, the 75-watt LEDs pump out a whopping 1 lux at 1,027 yards—this means you get light up to 3,000 feet away.

They mount just about anywhere on your vehicle and can be set up to draw power from multiple sources (within your vehicle or an external battery) via the Lightforce Wiring Harness. Installation is simple, easy, and fully customizable.

[$380 per light; lightforce.com]

