The first time I went winter camping, I had all the wrong gear. My liners froze and I post-holed up to my waist trying to pee in the middle of the night. I swore I would never head out on a self-supported overnight ski tour ever again. Hut trips are nice. Holing up in a tent in a snowstorm was not.

But I eventually learned that not all who winter camp are miserable, and that with the right gear it can be 80% comfortable approximately 75% of the time. I also found that a little discomfort from spending the night deep in a snowy mountain range usually rewards you with incredible access to some backcountry skiing that would be impossible to access in a day.

Here’s what I use now:

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.