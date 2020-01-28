Arc’teryx Cerium SV Hooded Down Jacket GET IT

An extra warm puffy is a non-starter if you’re spending a night outside. The Arc’teryx Cerium SV puff is one of the toastiest and loftiest down jackets I’ve put to use, stuffed with 850-fill down that packs down into a small stuff sack the size of a water bottle. I

like to keep an oversized puffy like the Cerium SV in the bottom of my pack while skiing in the backcountry to throw on over everything for a chilly lunch break, quick snow pit, or cold night outside.

I really like the subtle trim fit of this jacket because I can slide it on under a bigger shell, yet it’s big enough to fit over any of my other layers. It’s kind of like a portable sleeping bag ready to be deployed at the first sign of imminent chill. Plus, it makes a great pillow at night.

[$525; Backcountry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!