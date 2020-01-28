Black Diamond FirstLight 4-Season Tent GET IT

Black Diamond’s FirstLight tent isn’t exactly a luxury palace, but this minimalist 4-season tent is one of the lightest and most packable mountaineering tents on the market. Totally worth sacrificing a little bit of space if you’re going to pure function and efficiency.

The FirstLight is all one piece—no external fly or footprint—so it takes about 30 seconds to have your shelter up. Plus, if it really sucks outside you can actually set it up from the inside thanks to the internal pole sleeves.

There’s a tiny mesh window for ventilation, but I’ve found it gets pretty steamy in there due to the durable NanoShield fabric. Still, if you’re spending the night in the FirstLight you’re likely not planning to spend a ton of time in this tiny shelter and at less than 3 pounds total, it earns its keep when you’re hauling everything in.

[$370; Backcountry.com]

