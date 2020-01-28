Mountain Hardwear Phantom 0F GET IT

Cozying into the Phantom 0F is like getting a giant bear hug at the end of a long, exhausting day. The 850-fill goose down cuts chill and compresses well for easy transport with a snug face gasket that seals out any unwanted draft or nighttime chill. The contoured foot box is roomy enough to stuff your boot liners in to keep them dry and warm for the morning, and the glow-in-the-dark zipper is a nice touch for dark morning pee breaks.

A down bag is much more packable than a synthetic bag, although much less water-resistant. If I’m headed out for a night or two, a lightweight 0-degree down bag like the Phantom works perfectly. But if you’re headed out on a long expedition, a synthetic bag might be a better choice for staying dry around camp.

[$465; Backcountry.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!