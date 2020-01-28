MSR XGK-EX Stove GET IT

This little stove proves over and over to be the king of expedition stoves. When you’re freezing your ass off in the snow, cooking a hot dinner and boiling tea is priority number one after the sun goes down and the XGK-EX assures you have hot water boiling within minutes.

White gas is notoriously the most reliable fuel source for winter camping, and the XGK-EX can run off white gas as well as any other liquid fuel source, so depending on where you’re traveling, it can work with whatever you have available.

The XGK-EX weighs less than a pound and fits cleanly into a 1.5-liter pot, so packing is easy as ever, and the retractable legs provide a stable surface to cook on wherever you set up your kitchen.

[$160; Rei.com]

