Patagonia Descensionist 40L GET IT

While 40 liters is definitely cutting it close for an overnight mission, if you can pack right and keep your load light, a pack like the Descensionist is way more pleasant to actually ski with than a 60-liter mountaineering pack.

I like how easy it is to cinch down the straps on this pack when it’s not packed to the gills, but it has tons of loops and straps to extend the capacity for an overnight trip. The dual-entry system lets you get into the pack from the top or side zipper, which is ideal, especially for big trips where you’ve got tons of gear floating around.

A designated avy pocket keeps all your safety gear in one place, and the large zippered pocket on top is great for a GPS device, snacks, or sunglasses. My only complaint is that it doesn’t come with a helmet carry, although I took one from another pack and hooked it on to the outside loops and it worked just fine.

[$199; Evo.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!