Somewear Global Hotspot GET IT

It’s a compact little device that fits in the palm of your hand, so it’s easy to keep in your bag no matter where you go. Aside from the text communication you can also check the weather, track your route, and navigate.

I love how intuitive it is to use compared to other GPS devices, since the whole user interface is through your cell phone. It’s also got an SOS button which is worth carrying even if you don’t plan to use the navigation features.

[$349.99; Somewearlabs.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!