This article was published in partnership with Tecovas

Everybody wants to live a life of purpose and fulfillment, but it’s not easy. Finding the right path takes guidance, self-discipline, and the right tools. While self-discipline comes from within, looking to others for advice and the right tools is a wise decision.

To help with this, we’ve enlisted the counsel of decorated U.S. Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille—a former special ops officer, Recon Marine, and Scout Sniper, who eventually went on to found the Talent War Group, a management consulting firm—and ATTA, a performance apparel company. To help others maximize their potential, Sarraille developed Everyday Warrior Mindset—a practical, no-quit mentality that helps others overcome challenges and live a more fulfilling life.

As part of the ongoing Everyday Warrior series with Men’s Journal, Sarraille shared 11 favorite pieces of gear that he uses to help live a life of purpose and max impact. From walking taller in a pair of authentic cowboy boots, protecting your eyes via ballistic sunglasses, or taking an icy plunge to enhance recovery, this gear will inspire confidence in all aspects of your life.

1. Tecovas The Doc

If life is all about confidence, pulling on an authentic pair of cowboy boots will add some pep to your step. Ideal for any occasion, The Doc from Tecovas is one of Sarraille’s favorite cowboy boots. This traditional dress boot features a classic western profile with a broad square toe shape and 1 ½” straight heel. The double-stitched welt adds durability while the signature Tecovas toe stitching and distinct threading pattern along the 12-inch shaft add style. Available in either bovine or bison, The Doc adds authenticity and confidence to your outfit.

[$255; tecovas.com]

2. ATTA Block Tri-Blend Tee

The ATTA brand was launched by Sarraille with a simple goal: inspire others to be the best versions of themselves. Based around the concept that achieving goals requires “One Step ATTA Time,” ATTA is designed to inspire everyday people to become Everyday Warriors—capable of harnessing the power of positive habits to achieve physical, mental, and spiritual goals. To stay comfortable and inspired, Sarraille recommends the ATTA Tri-Blend Tee. This T-shirt is ultra-comfortable thanks to its blend of polyester, cotton, and rayon—a breathable material derived from wood pulp. Made in the USA and sporting a modern fit and multiple color options, it’s a no-nonsense shirt for guys ready to tackle their goals.

[$29; liveatta.com]

3. The Cold Plunge

Like the name suggests, the Cold Plunge is an uncomfortable yet highly effective tool for improving your personal wellness and recovery. “The Cold Plunge is perfect for recovery,” says Sarraille. “It also doubles as a great tool for building mental toughness.” The Cold Plunge uses a powerful chiller and filtration system to ensure you’re getting cold, clean water for a post-workout recovery dip. Simply fill it up with your hose, turn down the temperature (cools to 39°), and you’ll be ready to go. That initial plunge may be tough, but the mental and physical benefits are worth the chill.

[$4,990; thecoldplunge.com]

4. Hyperice Normatec 2.0 Legs

After a long run or tough leg workout, Sarraille recommends the Normatec 2.0 from Hyperice for maximum recovery. It features attachments for your legs and a small control unit to select your intensity. Using dynamic air compression, it provides seven different intensity levels and an option called ZoneBoost, which provides extra time and pressure in a specific area. No matter if you’re looking to warm up or recover, the Normatec 2.0 leg massage is a game-changer.

[$899; hyperice.com]

5. PowerDot 2.0 Duo

A travel-friendly muscle stimulator system that provides effective recovery, Sarraille swears by the PowerDot 2.0 when he’s on the road. Featuring a set of electrode pads, it uses both neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS) to stimulate your motor nerves and create muscle contractions. The PowerDot 2.0 offers a range of benefits including improved performance, natural pain relief, and quicker recovery. Fully controlled by the innovative PowerDot app, it allows you to get fully customized treatments—eliminating guesswork by tailoring your intensity and pad placement based on your specific needs.

[$349; therabody.com]

6. Crave Power Pack 2

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, you rely upon electronic devices on a daily basis. But for all the incredible technology and connectivity packed into modern-day phones, computers, or tablets, they’re useless once they run out of charge. The Crave Power Pack 2 ensures your devices stay powered up, even when you go off-grid. “It’s great to power all your devices on-the-go,” said Sarraille. “The Crave Power Pack 2 lasted me 10 days during a recent skydiving expedition in the Mt. Everest region.” Despite weighing less than three pounds, it packs a punch with 50,000 mAh—allowing you to quickly charge a smartphone from 0-100% battery up to 15 times. With multiple ports—including both USB-C and USB-A—you can also charge laptops, cameras, and more.

[$245; cravedirect.com]

7. Gatorz Milspec Ballistic Magnum Sunglasses

Shades built for battle, the Gatorz Milspec Ballistic Magnum sunglasses feature reinforced, high-impact resistant lenses. Just how impact resistant? During testing, they withstood two hits from a .15 caliber projectile at 700 feet per second without cracking or shattering. Beyond the incredible eye protection, all Gatorz sunglasses feature adjustable frames and thin temples for a better fit—especially under helmets or ear protection. “These are the preferred glasses of Special Operations,” said Sarraille. “The ability to bend the nose and metal frames to better fit your face is a major plus.”

[$240; gatorz.com]

8. YETI Rambler One Gallon Jug

If you want to improve your overall health, start with proper hydration. This burly one-gallon jug from YETI makes it easy. Just fill it up, drink it down, and you’re good to go. “Always try to get a minimum of one gallon of water in a day,” said Sarraille. “This jug from YETI keeps it cool no matter the outside temperature.” Your drink will stay either hot or cold all day long, thanks to double-wall vacuum insulation. Additionally, it’s made from kitchen-grade stainless steel that is puncture and rust-resistant, ensuring it lives up to YETI’s reputation for maximum toughness and longevity.

[$130; yeti.com]

9. Bose SoundLink Revolve II Bluetooth Speaker

Whether you’re getting pumped up for a workout or relaxing in the backyard, a portable speaker is a must-have. Sarraille opts for the SoundLink Revolve II from Bose, a premium speaker that offers booming 360° sound. “I always carry this in my shoulder bag on the road, so I can pull it out in the hotel room or outside to get a workout in.” Beyond impressive sound quality, other notable features include voice commands, speakerphone, water and dust resistance, and up to 13 hours per charge.

[$219; bose.com]

10. Garmin Foretrex 601

For a mobile GPS that won’t let you down, Sarraille recommends the Garmin Foretrex 601. Constructed to military standards and compatible with night vision goggles, this device is meant to lead you through the hairiest situations. Notable features include an accelerometer, compass, barometric altimeter, smart notifications from email or text, and extended battery life. It’s the go-to navigation tool for men on a serious mission.

[$200, amazon.com]

11. Echelon Pre-Workout Drink

If you’re searching for a pick-me-up but don’t want to crash later, Sarraille recommends trying the Echelon Pre-Workout Energy Drink. “Echelon is one of the best tasting energy drinks on the market—with the caffeine to pick you up,” said Sarraille. Developed and tested with over 2,000 U.S. Military service members, Echelon was formulated to enhance performance without the nervous jitters or devastating crash. The company also partners with the Green Beret Foundation, which provides support for active-duty and veteran service members.

[$35 for a 12-Pack; gnc.com]

