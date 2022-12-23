11. Vuori Meta Jogger Get it

Nothing beats a day on the water—with perhaps the exception of being liberated from the confines of a wetsuit to find the comfy warmth of a nice pair of joggers. This midweight, 4-way stretch breathable synthetic fabric is quick drying and resists odors. Ideal for keeping stashed in your surf kit bag for every outing, you’ll likely want to wear these pants everyday.

[$128; vuoriclothing.com]

