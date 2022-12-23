12. Hydro Flask 64-Oz Wide Mouth Bottle Get it

Aside from changing into warm, dry clothing, there’s perhaps no better feeling than sipping a hot beverage after a chilly plunge. Whether it’s coffee, hot cider, cocoa, or even some spiced rum, passing the bottle or pouring a cup is sure to provide that intrinsic warmth. The double-walled vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot for 12 hours. When summer rolls around, the same bottle will keep elixirs ice cold for 24 hours. The pro-grade stainless steel construction assures the perfect taste to whatever your palate is expecting, while the powder coat finish ensures a slip-free grip.

[$65; hydroflask.com]

