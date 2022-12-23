2. Patagonia R3 Yulex Front-Zip Hooded Full Suit Get it

From a company known for its environmental stewardship, it’s no surprise that Patagonia would offer a wetsuit made with responsible practices. These suits are constructed from 85 percent Yulex natural rubber that is FSC certified by the Rainforest Alliance and is also Fair Trade Certified, ensuring that the people creating the product are paid properly for their work. The remaining 15 percent is synthetic rubber. Best suited for water temperatures between 48–55 degrees, the suit is available in ten sizes to customize fit for each user. The front zip-zip design allows for ease of use and comes with an adjustable hood.

[$519; patagonia.com]

