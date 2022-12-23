3. Vans Surf Boot 2 HI V 5mm Get it

It’s hard not to reminisce when just hearing the Vans name. For over 50 years, the brand has been creating products for the alternative sports category and these surf boots are no exception. Drawing on decades of deck-feel DNA, these high top booties feature 5mm neoprene, round-toe construction for universal fit, liquid-dipped rubber around the foot shape for warmth, and support and a hook-and-loop strap for maximum adjustability. The brand mantra, “Off The Wall,” applies here as well, but these booties are designed to get you on (and in) the water.

[$90; vans.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!