4. Xcel Drylock Texture Skin Mitten 7mm

There’s perhaps nothing worse when engaging in outdoor pursuits than cold fingers. And while gloves are great, the added warmth of mitts are excellent for keeping four fingers together for added warmth. While we typically lose dexterity when numbness ensues, the grip palms provide additional traction and the textured outer skin of the mitts provides wind resistance. Additional features include an engineered contoured fit and drylock wrist seals for keeping water out. Designed for water below 48-degrees, these mitts are also ideal for those prone to colder digits in general.

[$90; xcelwetsuits.com]

