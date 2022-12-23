5. Fu Wax Cold Get it

For cold water surfing, you’ll definitely need the right wax—and the softer the better. Along with a base coat offering, Fu is available in five different temperature-rated waxes that are also color-coded to make choosing the right one easy every time. Fu recommends the “cool water” wax for water temperatures between 53–63 degrees and the “cold water” wax for temps 55 and below. The cool water wax can be used with or without booties, while the extremely soft, tackiness of the cold water wax is ideal for water temps dipping into the 40s.

[$6; fuwaxesusa.com]

