6. Adventure Mat

This ultra-compact and foldable mat is designed to keep you and your gear detached from the substrate below. The mat’s innovative folding design means that it’s “always clean on top.” It’s 100-percent waterproof, the solid rubber design dries quickly, and it folds down to a compact 7×7” size, making it ideal for all of your adventure needs. Sit, stand, kneel, or just use it to organize your gear—all while protecting your assets from sand, dirt, or snow.

[$30; adventuremat.com]

