7. Nomadix Original Towel

Although Nomadix towels come in an array of sizes, the original is the largest and ideal for drying off after a morning (or afternoon) surf outing. At 72.5” long and 30” wide, the super absorbent (four times its weight) fabric is ideal for these watery adventures. In addition to its superior absorbancy, it’s also sand-resistant, dries faster than traditional cotton towels, won’t get funky as easily if left in the car, and is made from 90-percent, post-consumer recycled polyester. It’s as good for the environment as it is for your next adventure.

[$40; nomadix.com]

