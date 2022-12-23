8. Red Pro Change EVO Swim Parka Get it

Channel your inner NFL player standing on the sideline on a snowy, cold winter day at Lambeau Field huddled beneath your coat with this oversized change robe. This is sure to become a favorite both before and after your wave riding—though we anticipate you’ll especially welcome its soft fleece liner enveloping you after emerging from the water for the final ride. The waterproof and breathable shell is paired with a fleece liner to protect you from the elements while providing ample room for changing. With a multitude of pockets both internal and external, a large hood, and an array of colors, the biggest decision will be whether to ever take it off.

[$249; red-equipment.us]

