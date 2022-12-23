9. Olukai Kīpuka Hulu Slippers Get it

When ending any cold activity, one of the first things most can agree on is sliding their feet into something warm and comfortable. Pronounced “key-pooh-kah hoo-loo”—translation: “calm place in a high sea, wool”—this cozy slipper made from pebbled nubuck leather with a soft shearling lining is ideal either when on the go or puttering around home. We guarantee it’ll transcend your current after-surf footwear.

[$130; olukai.com]

