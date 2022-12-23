9. Olukai Kīpuka Hulu SlippersGet it
When ending any cold activity, one of the first things most can agree on is sliding their feet into something warm and comfortable. Pronounced “key-pooh-kah hoo-loo”—translation: “calm place in a high sea, wool”—this cozy slipper made from pebbled nubuck leather with a soft shearling lining is ideal either when on the go or puttering around home. We guarantee it’ll transcend your current after-surf footwear.
[$130; olukai.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top