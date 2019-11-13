Essential Waterproof Winter Boots On Sale Now at Zappos

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





Are you ready for winter? Ready or not, winter is here, friends—and it’s time to get serious about your winter wardrobe. If you’re planning on facing winter in last year’s frayed, leaky boots, it’s time to retire those worn-out workhorses. Here are a couple of pair of fantastic, essential waterproof winter boots on sale right now at Zappos.

Both styles are great choices to take you straight through to spring. They’re both waterproof, so they’ll keep your feet dry when you’re trudging through snow or racing through the rain. And they’re both made by top-flight name-brand manufacturers, so you know they’ll take a pounding and last for years.

So if Old Man Winter smacked you upside the head this week and made you realize your tired old winter gear is no match for what’s to come, check out these essential winter boots. On sale now at Zappos.

Caterpillar Casual Stiction Hiker Waterproof Ice+

The most popular style of street boots of last winter will likely be the number one choice for stylish men this year as well. So why not get a waterproof version that you can wear in any weather? These boots are (literally) made for icy sidewalks.

With a waterproof Nubuck upper and a soft, fleece lining, these Caterpillar Stiction Ice+ street hikers boast all-day comfort and warmth. They also feature metal hardware for a secure fit. And they’re cemented, not stitched, for real waterproof capabilities. So you can rock these all day long, no matter the weather.

Best of all, these are true street hikers, designed for long days pounding the pavement. They feature a removable footbed with microfiber lining for soft yet supportive underfoot comfort. And the engineered midsole features a proprietary foam that’s 30 percent lighter, plus more shock absorbing and more flexible, than standard EVA.

Here’s the coolest bit, though: The Thermochromatic Lug design senses when the temperature drops to 32º F / 0º C—and turns blue to indicate the possibility of ice!

Finally, the Vibram Arctic Grip outsole offers excellent grip on slippery, wet ice. And slippery, wet lobby floors. And slippery, wet pavement. Bottom line: If it’s slippery and wet, these street hikers from Caterpillar are the boots you need to keep moving all winter long.

There’s a black version that’s also on sale for $150. But we like the streetwise versatility of these tan jobs. And we love the 30 percent discount!

Get It: Save 30% on the Caterpillar Casual Stiction Hiker Waterproof Ice+ ($116; was $165) at Zappos

Sperry Avenue Duck Boot

Stay planted and steady no matter where you’re walking this winter. Sperry Avenue Duck Boots are ideal for winter because they provide warmth plus waterproof protection. That means you can stay outdoors all day long. If your work keeps you on your feet outdoors, these are the winter boots you need.

And right now they’re ten percent off. They come in traditional work-boot tan, with a light brown rubber sole and foot portion. But we love this Amaretto color, with its dark brown rubber foot and sole. It’s appropriate for when you need to step indoors and look presentable—no matter the weather outside. Both colorways are ten percent off right now.

The upper shaft is made of pure leather. And the Avenue Duck Boot is fully lined top to bottom, to keep you warm from shin to toes. The footbed is lightly cushioned, to make every step easy to take. And the rubber outsole is non-marking, so it’s fine for walking on tile and linoleum floors.

Speaking of that rubber sole, it’s distinctive, razor-cut wave tread provides amazing traction, whether you’re on the deck of a boat, the lobby of an office building, or hurdling puddles on a street corner.

Get It: Save 10% on the Sperry Avenue Duck Boot ($90; normally $100) at Zappos

So head over to Zappos today and pick yourself up some new winter boots. Because winter is here, and it ain’t goin’ nowhere anytime soon.

And remember: If you’re in a military family, or a student or teacher, you always get 10 percent off at Zappos!

