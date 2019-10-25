



His name is Bond, James Bond, and in most of his movies, he’s driven an Aston Martin. Over the years, the brand has become an iconic part of the Bond film series, and that will continue in the 25th Bond entry, No Time To Die.

Aston Martin made its Bond debut with the DB5 in the 1964 film Goldfinger, starring Sean Connery. Since then, Timothy Dalton, George Lazenby, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig have all driven Aston Martin models in their respective Bond films.

Here’s a look at all the Aston Martin models featured in the James Bond film series:

The Car: Aston Martin DB5

Bond Film Appearances: Goldfinger, Thunderball, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Spectre

Fun Facts: The Aston Martin DB5 was the first car from the brand to appear in a Bond film. Bond’s use of an Aston Martin originated in the James Bond books, where author Ian Fleming had Bond drive an Aston Martin DB Mark III. The same DB5 vehicle was used in both Goldfinger and Thunderball, but with some enhanced gadgets, including a water cannon and an area for a jetpack. The classic DB5 will be making an appearance in the new Bond film, No Time To Die.

The Car: Aston Martin DBS

Bond Film Appearances: On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Fun Facts: The first appearance of the DBS marked the only appearance of actor George Lazenby as James Bond. Among the main actors to portray Bond in official productions—Sean Connery, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig—Lazenby is the only actor to star as the spy for just one film.

The Car: Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante

Bond Film Appearances: The Living Daylights, No Time To Die (upcoming)

Fun Facts: Aston Martin didn’t appear in a Bond film for two decades, but all that changed with the V8 Vantage Volante in the 1987 film. Timothy Dalton’s Bond was behind the wheel of this vehicle, and the movie featured both the Volante and Coupe versions of the car. The gadgets this time? Tire spikes and outriggers. The V8 Vantage will also be featured in Daniel Craig’s next Bond film, No Time To Die.

The Car: Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

Bond Film Appearances: Die Another Day

Fun Facts: Pierce Brosnan debuted this Aston Martin in the 2002 film, and also became the first Bond actor to drive two different Aston Martin cars (in different films).

The Car: Aston Martin DBS V12

Bond Film Appearances: Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace

Fun Facts: Aston Martin debuted the DBS as part of Daniel Craig’s first appearance as Bond in Casino Royale, which also featured the DB5. That film marked the first time two different Aston Martins were featured in the same Bond film.

The Car: Aston Martin DB10

Bond Film Appearances: Spectre

Fun Facts: The in-house design and engineering teams at Aston Martin designed the DB10 specifically for the film.

New Cars: DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla (below)

Bond Film Appearances: The DBS Superleggera and Aston Martin Valhalla will be featured in No Time To Die, the 25th official entry in the Bond series. The film will also feature the classic Aston Martin DB5 and the V8 Vantage. Here’s a look at those four cars that will be used in the new film:

The Aston Martin Valhalla

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

The Aston Martin V8 Vantage

The Aston Martin DB5

