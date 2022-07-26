Having a pocketful of essential tools you use often is what the whole everyday carry movement is all about. You need to keep some items close for convenience, or to deal with unexpected emergencies—kind of an extension of the Boy Scout motto of “Be Prepared.” The typical everyday carry stash consists of a knife, watch, wallet, and some kind of key retention device like a hook or carabiner, along with optional gear like a pen and flashlight.

Most popular everyday carry assemblies skew toward the tactical side of things, with everything taking on a quasi-military look and feel, but what you carry every day can run through a wide range of styles, from big and burly to refined and elegant. Our list includes both (and everything in between).

The best part about gathering a variety of EDC gear is you can mix and match depending on your mood, environment, or adventure, so pick a few favorites from the items below.

1. Helle Nipa

The opposite of most tacti-cool blades, the Helle Nipa knife oozes Nordic vibes with its chunky, hand-sanded curly birchwood handle and wickedly sharp Scandi grind edge on the stainless steel blade. A reversible carry clip keeps this elegant fingernail folder by your side.

[$199; helle.com]

