10. Bertucci A-2A Golden Field Get It

To really class up your EDC watch selection, pick up the new Golden Field from Bertucci. Based off their classic, ultra-durable Uni-body case, but in an eye-catching matte gold anodized aluminum, the 40mm watch has a gold-plated Japanese quartz movement, Swiss lume, and mineral glass crystal. A rugged nylon NATO-style webbing band completes the look.

[$145; bertucci.com]

