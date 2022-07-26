11. Vincero The Rogue Get it

A racing-style chronograph that’s built for adventure, The Rogue uses a famed hybrid movement from Seiko that combines the accuracy and reliabiity of quartz for keeping time, while the sundials are controlled by a mechanical movement. A soft, adjustable silicone band works well in the water (it’s resistant to 330 feet) and the sapphire crystal wards off scratches.

[$255; vincerocollective.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!