12. Nixon Regulus Expedition Get it

Don’t sleep on digital watches when wanting to mix up your EDC timepiece selection—the Regulus Expedition is a stand-out selection with its retro vibes and multi-function features. The durable, injection-molded case is rated to 10 atmospheres (330 feet) and has a custom digital movement that gives you functions like altimeter, barometer, compass, thermometer, weather alerts, and running tracking.

[$250; nixon.com]

