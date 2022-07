14. Taylor Stitch The Key Hook Get it

Add a bit of elegant ruggedness to your collection of keys with this raw brass wrangler from Taylor Stitch. Cast from 100-percent brass, which develops a nice patina with use, it’s easy to hook on your belt loop with its wide opening, and has a super minimal design to reduce bulk and weight for your carry.

[$32; taylorstitch.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!