15. Nite Ice G-Series SlideLock Carabiner Get it

This handy, inexpensive, stainless-steel carabiner from Nite Ize comes in two sizes, both featuring a dual-chamber design that allows you to separate items you’re carrying. A locking spring clip on the outer gate also provides security for the whole unit.

[From $5.50; niteize.com]

