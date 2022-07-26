16. Leatherman Clean Contact Carabiner Get it

Even though the darker days of the pandemic have ebbed, it’s still a good idea to keep your hands off grimy door handles while out and about, which is why this Leatherman carabiner is a solid EDC choice for a key keeper. Crafted from an antimicrobial copper alloy, it has a spring lock gate, removable pocket clip, bottle opener, and combo hook and button pusher/stylus to keep your hands clean.

[$25; leatherman.com]

