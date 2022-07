2. GiantMouse Ace Corta Get it

Sleek and sinister, the Corta is a fast flipper with a stainless steel straight back blade featuring a flat saber grind. The smooth, contoured G10 scales feel great in hand, and a wire clip slides deep in your pocket for a stealthy carry. Ball bearings make deploying the blade smooth and quick, while the liner lock hooks up solid and secure.

[$195; giantmouse.com]

