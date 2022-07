20. SlimFold Micro Tyvek Wallet Get it

If you like the functionality of a traditional billfold-style wallet, but don’t want the bulk, check out the SlimFold. Constructed thin, strong Tyvek, it’s extremely rip-resistant and only weighs 2.8 grams. The SlimFold is also stitched together unlike most other synthetic wallets, giving it more strength and better aesthetics.

[$28; slimfoldwallet.com]

