21. Pelican G5 Field Wallet

This nearly indestructible option isn’t slim or light, but it will protect your cash and cards and other EDC valuables from water, dust, and shock. The aluminum shell and rubber o-ring combine to make the case watertight to 3 feet for 30 minutes, and the inner lining, straps, and mesh pocket are made from a durable rubber polyvinyl.

[$45; pelican.com]

