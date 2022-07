22. Bellroy Slim Sleeve Get it

For those who want a bit more room in their EDC wallet, and prefer the classic form of a billfold and the traditional leather, the Slim Sleeve is just the ticket. Crafted from premium, eco-certified leather, it can hold up to 11 cards and has 2 quick access slots, along with a pull tab to retrieve cards you don’t use much.

[From $65; bellroy.coim]

