23. 400RAW Fisher Bullet Space Pen Get it

Not only will this NASA mission staple write upside down and in the weightlessness of space, but the 400RAW version of the famous Fisher space pen is crafted from brass, giving it natural anti-bacterial properties. The 3.8 inch pen (closed) will also develop a unique patina as it’s handled and used.

[$34; spacepen.com]

