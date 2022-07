24. Gerber Impromptu Tactical Pen Get it

Small pens are great for stashing away for the moment you need to jot down any important info, but this stout tactical pen from Gerber, though great for writing, is made to provide a little extra backup. Adorned with a tempered steel glass breaker and made from machined steel, it’s a burly pen designed to ward off trouble.

[$90; gerbergear.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!