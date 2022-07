25. PicoPen Ti

Light, tiny, but still long enough to be comfortable for long writing sessions, the PicoPen Ti would be a great upgrade to any EDC load out. It’s made from titanium, so it only weighs 15.6 grams. The pen also features a cap with ring attachment and neodymium magnet, has a ridged end for extra grip, and uses a standard Zebra F refill.

[$43; tecaccessories.com]

