26. Parker Jotter Ballpoint Pen Get it

Bring a little bit of business class to your EDC with the Parker Jotter. Smaller than the standard Parker pen at 5 inches, it’s great for toting around town. It’s made from stainless steel and has the classic arrow-shaped clip. It also takes gel refills.

[$15; parkerpen.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!